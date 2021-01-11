Automotive Cyber Security Market Comprehensive Forecast to 2025 – Harman International Industries, Argus Cyber Security, Intel, Delphi Automotive, Trillium

The Automotive Cyber Security Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

With growing number of connected and autonomous vehicles across the globe, the need for automotive cyber security is gradually increasing attributed to the growing threat of cyber-attacks in the transportation and automotive systems. Automotive cyber-security plays a significant role in protecting the safety of components and systems from harmful attacks, unauthorized access, damage and other such factors that may obstruct with safety functions. Owing to the advancements in technology, such as the popular car technologies are managing telematics, infotainment, sensors, remote access, and diagnostics thereby, increasing the significance of cyber-security requirement for the automotive industry.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPAT100001342

Leading Automotive Cyber Security Market Players:

1. Harman International Industries, Inc.

2. Argus Cyber Security Ltd.

3. Intel Corporation

4. Delphi Automotive PLC

5. Trillium Inc.

6. Symantec Corporation

7. Infineon Technologies AG

8. Arilou Technologies Ltd.

9. ESCRYPT Gmbh

10. Lear Corporation

The increasing number of government regulations and standards for connected vehicles have been contributory in driving the adoption of cyber security for automotive. However, the issue of affordability and less awareness regarding vehicle cyber security amid the automotive industry is one of the fundamental drawbacks for the market.

Automotive Cyber Security Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Automotive Cyber Security Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2025, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Buy this Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPAT100001342

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Automotive Cyber Security Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Automotive Cyber Security Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.