Contact Center Applications Market Business Status, Industrial Outlook and Top Players Analysis to 2027
The “Global Contact Center Applications Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the contact center applications market with detailed market segmentation by solution, service, deployment model, end-user, and geography. The global contact center applications market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading contact center applications market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
The global contact center applications market is segmented on the basis of solution, service, deployment model, and end-user. Based on solution, the contact center applications market is segmented into Automatic Call Distribution (ACD), Call Recording, Computer Telephony Integration (CTI), Customer Collaboration, Dialer, Interactive Voice Responses (IVR), Reporting & Analytics, Workforce Optimization, and Others. On the basis of service, the contact center applications market is segmented into Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance, Training and Consulting, and Managed Services. Further, the contact center applications market is segmented on the basis of deployment model into Cloud-based and On-premise. The contact center applications market on the basis of the end-user is classified into BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Government, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, and Others.
REGIONAL FRAMEWORK
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global contact center applications market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The contact center applications market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
The report analyzes factors affecting the contact center applications market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the contact center applications in these regions.
MARKET PLAYERS
The reports cover key developments in the contact center applications market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the contact center applications market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for contact center applications in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the contact center applications market.
The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the contact center applications market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, solutions, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.
The List of Companies
1. 3clogic
2. Alcatel Lucent Enterprise
3. Aspect Software
4. Avaya, Inc.
5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
6. Enghouse Interactive
7. Five9, Inc.
8. Mitel Corporation
9. SAP SE
10. Unify, Inc.
