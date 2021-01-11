Global Fiber Optic Test Equipment Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 to 2024
Global Fiber Optic Test Equipment Market Overview
Fiber optic test equipment is a type of optoelectronic instrument used to examine the performance of fiber optic cables, systems and components. They are used to measure, monitor and inspect various aspects such as power, quality and faults in various fiber optic devices. Fiber optic test equipment is also used to inspect or monitor biological and medical changes in medical laboratories. Fiber optic testing equipment also used to increase the band of electromagnetic waves. Fiber optic test equipment includes optical light source meters, optical power meters, optical loss test sets, optical remote fiber test systems, optical spectrum analyzers, optical fault locators and optical time domain reflectometers.
Market Size and Forecast
It is expected that the market for fiber optic test equipment will grow rapidly during the forecasted period at a CAGR of 5.27% due to high demand for fiber optics devices in the telecommunication industry. The wide use of fiber optic test equipment in research & development, safety & monitoring solutions, installation & maintenance and measurement solutions are expected to fuel the demand for fiber optic test equipment market globally over the forecasted period.The global fiber optic test equipment market is studied for the Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and rest of Asia Pacific), North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (the U.K, Germany) and Rest of the World
Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market share and is anticipated to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecasted period due to the growing demand for fiber optic equipment in telecommunication and defense industry. Hefty capital investments in communication technologies by the government of these regions are expected drive the market growth of fiber optic test equipment over the forecasted period. Large number of smartphone and mobile internet users in developing economies such as China and India are also expected to bolster the growth of fiber optic test equipment market in this region.North America is projected to be the fastest growing market and is anticipated to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecasted period due to the rising importance of integrated fiber optic test equipment. Governing policies for the deployment of fiber to the home (FTTH) and rising usage of smart phone lead to the demand for fiber optic network in this region which in return expected to create high opportunities for the fiber optic test equipment market over the forecasted period.Europe is expected to witness a swift growth over the forthcoming period due to rising sale of smartphones and gaming creating a momentous potential for growth of fiber optic. Increasing FTTH deployment also expected to contribute in the market growth of fiber optic test equipment in this region over the forecasted period.
Market Segmentation
Our-in depth analysis of the global fiber optic test equipment market includes the following segments:
By Product
- Optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR)
- Optical light source (OTS)
- Optical power meter (OPM)
- Optical loss test set (OLTS)
- Remote fiber test system (RFTS)
- Optical spectrum analysers
- Others
By Type
- Portable
- Bench top
- Others
By Application
- Installation
- Manufacturing
- Research & development
- Others
By End User
- Aerospace & defense
- Telecom
- Oil and gas
- Residential
- Commercial
- Others
By Region
Global fiber optic test equipment market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
- North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
- Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
- Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers and Challenges
Rising demand for higher band in developing economies across the globe are expected to drive the market for fiber optic test equipment over the forecasted period. Increasing government investments in fiber optic networks, introduction of new communication standards and rising advancements of existing fiber optics networks are also expected to fuel the market growth of fiber optic test equipment globally over the forecasted period. Fiber optic communication systems have brought a revolutionary change in the telecommunication industry are expected to be the future of the telecom and network industry.
The expansion of broadband infrastructure across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the fiber optic test equipment market globally over the forecasted period. Increasing demand for faster and high performance data transfers as data transfer through fiber optic is cost effective. These factors are also expected to contribute in the growth of fiber optic test equipment market globally.The increasing usage of digital technologies and high definition electronic products which require a greater band for upstream and downstream applications is expected to spur the market growth of fiber optic test equipment globally. The expansion in the deployment of FTTX also expected to fuel the demand for fiber optic test equipment market over the forecasted period.Lack of technical skilled professionals of fiber optic test equipment expected to hamper the market growth of fiber optic test equipment market. High maintenance costs along with high initial investment are also expected to hamper the market growth of fiber optic test equipment globally.
Key players
Some of the examples of market players in the global fiber optic test equipment market identified across the value chain include:
- JDS Uniphase Corporation
- Company Overview
- Key Product Offerings
- Business Strategy
- SWOT Analysis
- Financials
- EXFO Inc.
- Anritsu Corporation
- Keysight Technologies
- Fluke Networks
- Corning Incorporated
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Tektronix, Inc.
Scope and Context
Overview of the Parent Market
Analyst View
Segmentation
The global fiber optic test equipment market is segmented as follows:
- By Product Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
- By Application Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
- By Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
- By End User Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
- By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Market Dynamics
Supply & Demand Risk
Competitive Landscape
Porter’s Five Force Model
Geographical Economic Activity
Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio
Recent Trends and Developments
Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges
Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment.
