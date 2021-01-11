Global Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The latest trending report Global Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market Growth 2019-2024 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Gel permeation chromatography (GPC) is one of the most powerful and versatile analytical techniques available for understanding and predicting polymer performance. It is the most convenient technique for characterizing the complete molecular weight distribution of a polymer. Less sophisticated GPC systems, typically referred to as “clean-up” systems, are used more as a sample preparation technique on complex samples.

Asia-Pacific occupied 41.59% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 28.52% and 22.55% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

According to this study, over the next five years the Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) market will register a 2.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 130 million by 2024, from US$ 120 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) business.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Waters

Shimadzu

Agilent Technologies

Malvern

TOSOH Corporation

Schambeck SFD

Polymer Char

J2 Scientific

Gilson

LC Tech

Labtech

Segmentation by product type:

Analytical Systems

Clean-up Systems

Segmentation by application:

Academic institutions

Chemical and Biochemical Companies

Government agencies

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

