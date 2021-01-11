Global LTCC Ceramic Substrates Market Size 2019 | Industry Forecast Report 2024

The latest trending report Global LTCC Ceramic Substrates Market Growth 2019-2024 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

LTCC Ceramic Substrates is a type of multilayer ceramic substrate that made by lower temperature (usually from 850 to 900℃) firing process than general ceramic firing process by adding glass to alumina. It makes it possible to use low resistive conductor as conductor patterns in.

Japan is the largest producer and exporter in the world, 48.57% of global LTCC Ceramic Substrates production in 2015, and the Murata, Kyocera, TDK, Taiyo Yuden, KOA Corporation and Yokowo, dominate the market for many years.

According to this study, over the next five years the LTCC Ceramic Substrates market will register a 12.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1970 million by 2024, from US$ 960 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in LTCC Ceramic Substrates business.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Murata(JP)

Kyocera(JP)

TDK(JP)

Taiyo Yuden(JP)

KOA Corporation(JP)

Yokowo(JP)

Hitachi Metals(JP)

NIKKO(JP)

Soshin Electric(JP)

Bosch(DE)

IMST GmbH(DE)

MST(DE)

Via Electronic(DE)

Adamant(JP)

API Technologies(BE)

Selmic(FL)

VTT(FL)

American Technical Ceramics(US)

NEO Tech(US)

NTK Technologies(US)

Northrop Grumman(US)

Samsung Electro-Mechanics(KR)

PILKOR CND(KR)

ACX Corp(TW)

Yageo(TW)

Walsin Technology(TW)

Darfon Materials(TW)

Elit Fine Ceramics(TW)

Sunlord(CN)

CETC 43rd Institute(CN)

CNIGC 214th Institute(CN)

ChengDian Electronic(CN)

Microgate(CN)

Fenghua Advanced Technology(CN)

Segmentation by product type:

Chip Scale Package (CSP) LTCC Substrates

Modules LTCC Substrates

Segmentation by application:

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Military

Automobile Electronics

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

……

Research objectives To study and analyze the global LTCC Ceramic Substrates consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of LTCC Ceramic Substrates market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global LTCC Ceramic Substrates manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the LTCC Ceramic Substrates with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of LTCC Ceramic Substrates submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.