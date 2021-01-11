Global Manipulators Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The latest trending report Global Manipulators Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Global Industrial Manipulators Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Industrial manipulators are also termed as robotic manipulators are a mechanical machine that consists of a rigid steel manipulator arm that allows complex pneumatic tilts and rotations without making direct contact. This machine is exclusively used to handle bio-hazardous or radioactive objects that are difficult for a person to handle, in various industries for lifting heavy objects.

The Manipulators market was valued at 320 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 440 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Manipulators.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Positech

Indeva

ATIS Srl

Movomech

Zasche Handling

Dalmec

ASE Systems

GCI

Givens Engineering

Ergonomic Partners

Unidex

Manibo

Ergoflex

Vinca

Automech Systems

Manipulators Breakdown Data by Type

Pneumatic

Electronic

Hydraulic

Manipulators Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Manufacturing

Transport and Logistics

Others

Manipulators Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Manipulators status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Manipulators manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

