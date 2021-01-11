Global Mattress Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The latest trending report Global Mattress Market Growth 2019-2024 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

A mattress is a large pad for supporting the reclining body, used as or on a bed. Mattresses may consist of a quilted or similarly fastened case, usually of heavy cloth, that contains hair, straw, cotton, foam rubber, etc.; a framework of metal springs; or they may be inflatable.

China occupied 33.96% of the production market in 2017. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively account for around 24.60% and 16.42% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, China and North America were the largest consumption market in the world, which respectively took about 26.69% and 26.65% of the global consumption volume in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Mattress market will register a 5.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 40100 million by 2024, from US$ 28800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Mattress business.

Browse the complete report and table of contents @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/14410-mattress-market-analysis-report

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Serta Simmons Bedding

Tempur Sealy International

Sleep Number

Hilding Anders

Corsicana

Ruf-Betten

Recticel

Derucci

Sleemon

MLILY

Therapedic

Ashley

Breckle

King Koil

Pikolin

Mengshen

Lianle

Airland

Segmentation by product type:

Innerspring Mattress

Foam Mattress

Latex Mattress

Others

Segmentation by application:

Private Households

Hotels

Hospitals

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Download Free Sample Report of Global Mattress Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-14410

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mattress consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Mattress market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mattress manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mattress with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Mattress submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Purchase the complete Global Mattress Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-14410

Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:

Global Sleeping Pillow Market Growth 2019-2024

Global Pillow Market Growth 2019-2024

About-Us:

DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.

For more details:

DecisionDatabases.com

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: +91 9028057900

Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/