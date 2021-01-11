Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The latest trending report Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Market Growth 2019-2024 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Solid phase extraction SPE is the sample preparation process. It refers to compounds that are dissolved or suspended in a liquid mixture are separated from other compounds in the mixture according to their physical and chemical properties. In the process, generally, solid phase extraction consumables refer to the extraction cartridge (including the filler), disk and 96 well plate etc. And extraction cartridge is the most widely used in solid phase extraction SPE.

Global consume about 79 M Unit of Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables in 2016, and the Revenue about 238 Million USD. The growth rate of this industry is about 5.42% in past 5 years.

USAis the largest consumption market of Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables, with a sales market share over 31%. China is the fast growth market in recent years with a growth rate at 7.8%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is the most import player in the industry which has cooperation with lots of downstream company. And in 2016 it sales about 12M Units witch occupy 15% of the market share. The Revenue is about 39 M USD.

According to this study, over the next five years the Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 330 million by 2024, from US$ 250 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables business.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Merck

Waters

3M

PerkinElmer

S*Pure Pte Ltd

Avantor Performance Materials

UCT

GL Sciences

Biotage

Restek Corporation

Tecan SP

Anpel

Orochem Technologies

Segmentation by product type:

SPE Cartridge

SPE Disk

Others

Segmentation by application:

Pharmacy

Academia

Hospital & Clinical

Environment

Drug Testing

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

……

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

