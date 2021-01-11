Global TIC Services for Automotive Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

This report on Global TIC Services for Automotive Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) sector consists of conformity assessment bodies that provide services ranging from auditing and inspection, to testing, verification, quality assurance and certification.

The global TIC Services for Automotive market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

This report studies the TIC Services for Automotive market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the TIC Services for Automotive market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

DEKRA

TÜV SÜD Group

Applus Services

Bureau Veritas

TÜV Rheinland Group

TÜV Nord Group

SGS Group

Intertek Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Testing Services

Inspection Services

Certification Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

In-House

Outsourced

1 TIC Services for Automotive Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global TIC Services for Automotive Market Competition, by Players

4 Global TIC Services for Automotive Market Size by Regions

5 North America TIC Services for Automotive Revenue by Countries

6 Europe TIC Services for Automotive Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific TIC Services for Automotive Revenue by Countries

8 South America TIC Services for Automotive Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue TIC Services for Automotive by Countries

10 Global TIC Services for Automotive Market Segment by Type

11 Global TIC Services for Automotive Market Segment by Application

12 Global TIC Services for Automotive Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

