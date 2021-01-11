Growth & Analysis Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts Market with Impressive CAGR around 5.9% during 2018-2027 by Research Nester

Recent report published by research nester titled “Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027″ delivers the detailed overview of the global coronary artery bypass grafts market in terms of market segmentation by technology, by procedure, by end-user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global coronary artery bypass grafts market can be segmented on the basis of technology, procedure, end-user and region. On the basis of technology, it is sub-segmented into off-pump CABG, on-pump CABG and others. The on-pump CABG is anticipated to lead the global coronary artery bypass grafts market during the forecast period. The increasing application of the different machines such as heart-lung machines, stabilizers and others is anticipated to boost the growth of the global coronary artery bypass grafts market during the forecast period. On the basis of procedure, it is sub-segmented into single CABG surgery, double CABG surgery, triple CABG surgery, quadruple CABG surgery and others.

Triple CABG surgery is anticipated to be largest sub-segment of the procedure segment during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of the chronic diseases such as cardio-vascular diseases is anticipated to be the primary reason for the increasing demand for the triple CABG surgery. On the basis of end-users, it is sub-segmented into hospitals, cardiology clinics, and research institutes and other. Hospitals is anticipated to be the largest sub-segment for the end-users segment. The presence of the advanced machinery in the hospitals coupled with the availability of expert physician is driving the sub-segment growth during the forecast period.

The global coronary artery bypass grafts market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 5.9% during 2018-2027. It is projected to reach around USD 0.18 billion market size by 2027. The increasing incidence of the cardio vascular diseases is anticipated to be the key factor for the growth of the global coronary artery bypass grafts market during the forecast period.

By region, global coronary artery bypass grafts market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to lead the global coronary artery bypass grafts market during the forecast period. The presence of the expert medical treatment devices and minimally invasive techniques for the treatment of the cardio-vascular diseases is anticipated to be the primary reason for the region to lead the global coronary artery bypass grafts market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for the global coronary artery bypass grafts market. The increasing population in the region coupled with rising awareness about heart related surgeries is expected to support the market growth of the coronary artery bypass grafts in the region.

Rising geriatric population across the globe coupled with increasing demand for the better healthcare services is anticipated to boost the global coronary artery bypass grafts market

The geriatric population incurs heart related diseases frequently on the account of the increasing blood cholesterol level and high blood pressure. The other factor is the increasing cases of the obesity which leads to artery blockage. The coronary artery bypass grafts is most common type of the heart surgery that is used in the treatment of the heart related disorders. The increasing occurrence of the heart related diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the global coronary artery bypass grafts market during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global coronary artery bypass grafts market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Medtronic, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., Dextera Surgical Inc., Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, VasoPrep Surgical, NOVADAQ Technologies Inc.,Neograft Inc., Genesee BioMedical, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and Sorin Group.

The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global coronary artery bypass grafts market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

