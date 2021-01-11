Industrial Gloves Market Size, Share, Growth and Outlook 2025

Industrial Gloves are designed to protect from heat, electricity, friction, abrasion, puncture, cut, etc., and are majorly used in various industries for protection purposes. Employee safety and sanitary conditions in the industries fuel the demand for industrial hand gloves market. The increase in demand is seen due to its design which provides extreme comfort to the wearer and does not obstruct the efficiency and adroitness of the wearer.

The key factors such as increasing consciousness to improve labor protection from accidental risk at the workplace are fueling the demand for industrial safety gloves. Huge presence of manufacturing industries coupled with strict rules and regulations on industrial safety is anticipated to remain as the key factor for driving the growth of the industrial gloves market. With the advancement in technology, the manufacturer and entrants are adopting new strategies in their products and employ cost reduction to maintain and influence market position. Moreover, recently a revolutionary type of medical examination glove has been developed, which seems to have an entirely new layer of infection control in it.

These gloves are designed to have built-in antimicrobial technology, which has already been evident for preventing the spread of infection in highly sensitive areas such as healthcare institutes. However, fluctuations in the price of raw materials and the availability of substandard products may restraint the growth of the market. Furthermore, various initiatives have been taken by government organizations and increasing R&D for product innovations would provide growth opportunities in the upcoming years.

Nitrile Material Segment Is Projected As the Fastest Growing Material Segment of Global Industrial Gloves Market over the Forecast Period

The materials used global industrial gloves market are nitrile, rubber, vinyl, neoprene, and polyethylene. Growing innovation in nitrile gloves is anticipated to drive the Nitrile market worldwide. Additionally, the nitrile gloves are gaining popularity and widely adopted in various healthcare and chemical manufacturing industries due to their allergy-free properties, durable nature, and puncture resistance. Moreover, the key players of the disposable industrial gloves are focusing on R&D to improve their production capacity to fulfill the growing demand for disposable gloves from various industries.

In addition, major companies are acquiring small players from developing economies to strengthen their presence in the potential regions. Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) a copolymer of acrylonitrile and butadiene are extensively used by the manufacturing sector. These products are commonly used in commercial applications requiring oil resistance from mineral oils, petroleum oils, vegetable oils, acids, abrasions, and water due to the exceptional resistance of Nitrile from oils.

North America holds the Largest Share of Global Industrial Gloves Market over the Forecast Period

North America dominated the global industrial gloves market and is expected to hold dominance over the coming years followed by Europe. North America is showing dominance due to huge end-user industries owing to the strict regulations for the safety of the labors. Besides the proliferation of the construction industry, a rapid expansion of industries such as food service, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals will fuel the growth for gloves in this region. The strict governmental regulations in the U.S. have resulted in a growing demand for industrial gloves in the region of North America. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region and also the largest producer of rubber. The easy availability of natural rubber has led the region as the leading manufacturer of industrial safety gloves in the global market.

Recent key Developments in the Industrial Safety Gloves Market

In May 2017: Ansell launched MICRO-TOUCH DENTA-GLOVE SERIES, a portfolio of dental examination gloves. The series have certified products for use in oral examinations for patient safety and peace of mind and are designed with the most advanced film technologies.

In June 2018: LEDLife.us announces the launch of the patented KC Performance LED Light Glove. Designed and engineered in the US, the patented KC LED Light Gloves are where form, fit, and function collide.

Global Industrial Gloves Market: Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the global industrial gloves market include Honeywell International Inc., 3M Corporation, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Ansell, Hartalega, Kossan Rubber, SHOWA, Rubberex (M) Sdn, Superior Glove, Towa Corporation, Southern Gloves Inc., and Marvel Glove Industries. Most of the key players are engaged in adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisition, collaborations, and new product development to increase their global market share

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global Industrial Gloves Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of industrial gloves production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

