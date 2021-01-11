Industrial Sodium Chloride Market Growth Expected to Drive by Food and Beverage Industry in Near Future

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Industrial Sodium Chloride Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2019-2027” delivers detailed overview of the global industrial sodium chloride market in terms of market segmentation by product type (seawater solution, rock mines solution, brine solution); by end-use application (oil field, pharmaceutical, water treatment, textile, chemical industry and agriculture) and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The industrial sodium chloride market is segmented by product type (seawater solution, rock mines solution, brine solution); by end-use application (oil field, pharmaceutical, water treatment, textile, chemical industry and agriculture) and by regions.

Significant demand for industrial sodium chloride comes from chlor-alkali industry for its consumption as a primary feedstock to produce caustic soda, chlorine and soda ash. These products are then used in the manufacturing of different end user products such as detergents, soaps, dyes, glass and PVC. Sea water is considered as an unlimited source for sodium chloride production, however the differentiation in favorable soil and weather conditions affects its commercial production along the coastline. Sodium chloride is used in many other applications such as in chemical intermediates, water treatment, deicing, and animal feed additive. Salt acts as an ion-exchange resin, which helps soften the water used in water treatment plants. Sodium chloride is additionally used as flavoring agent and food preservative agent as it presents properties like taste enhancer, distinct flavor, color and pleasant aroma.

Industrial sodium chloride market is anticipated to mark a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. Asia-Pacific is the dominating region in terms of consumption and production of sodium chloride, with China reported for more than one-fourth of the market share owing to its increasing demand for water treatment, chemical, and food & beverage industries. North America is the second largest consumer of NaCl, in reference to its use in deicing industry. The consumption in deicing application varies substantially depending on climatic conditions.

Sodium chloride as a chemical reagent

The demand for NaCl is on the surge from the chemical industry, where it is widely used for the manufacturing of chlor-alkali products, such as chlorine, soda ash, and caustic soda. These products are further used for producing a wide range of products such as PVC, detergents, glass, dyes, and soaps. The rising demand for these products is expected to spur the demand for sodium chloride. Additionally, the food and beverage industry across the world is anticipated to increase substantially on the back of rising disposable income and change in food habits of consumers. In the food sector, sodium chloride is used for seasoning, coloring, curing meats, preserving fish, etc. The medical uses are in catheter flush injections or intravenous infusions and for cleaning objects such as contact lenses. Inhaling sodium chloride helps remove certain bacteria in body secretions.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Industrial sodium chloride market which includes company profiling of Tata Chemicals Ltd., Cargill Inc., Dampier Salt Ltd., Salinen Austria AG, China National Salt Industry Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., Wacker Chemie AG, Swiss Salt Works AG, Cheetham Salt Limited, and The Dow Chemical Company. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global industrial sodium chloride market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

