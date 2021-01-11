Laser Diode Market Outlook to 2025 – ASML Holding NV, Axcel Photonics, Coherent Inc., IPG Photonics, Newport, Rofin-Sinar Technologies, Sharp Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries

The global laser diode market was valued at US$ 6.13 Bn in 2015 and is expected to account for US$ 17.70 Bn in2025, rising at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period from 2015 to 2025.

Laser diodes owing to a number of advantageous features offered by them, are rapidly becoming a vital part of modern technology and are being utilized in various applications. Laser marking tool is a reliable technology offering easy assistance and better efficiency. There are several laser marking options available in the market with different specifications and uses. Before the laser technology was introduced, there were several other printing methods in vogue such as acid etching chemicals and ink. However, these technologies do not suit the ever-increasing array of designs and materials nowadays.

A new research report titled, ‘Global Laser Diode Market’ has been added to the vast repository The Insight Partners. The intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the global market on the basis of the different types of products, technologies, industry verticals, applications, and end-users. The Laser Diode Market Report is a valuable source of information for businesses and individuals.

It provides industry linkages, business strategies and proposals to invest in new projects, and includes market conditions, market share, growth rates, future trends, market drivers, challenge. This report focuses on the global status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Laser Diode development in United States, Europe and China.

Leading Key Players

1. ASML Holding NV

2. Axcel Photonics, Inc.

3. Coherent Inc.

4. IPG Photonics Corp.

5. Newport Corp.

6. Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc.

7. Sharp Corporation

8. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

9. Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG

10. Panasonic Semiconductor

Worldwide Laser Diode Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Laser Diode industry with a focus on the global market trend. Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2025.

Laser Diode Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

