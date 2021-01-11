Medical Automation Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2027 | Key Players like Medtronic, Stryker, Danaher, Accuray, Swisslog, etc

The medical industry is on the cusp of technological revolution and medical automation is the new frontier in diagnosis, surgeries and other medical procedures. Software and robots are infinitely better at executing certain crucial medical tasks like administering anesthesia. With the rapidly evolving technology, 22% of the work currently done by medical personnel could be automated. This could enhance the healthcare quality and with rise adoption of medical automation, scarcity of skilled labor is estimated to gradually subside.

Medical Automation Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Medtronic, Stryker, Danaher, Accuray Incorporated, Swisslog Holding Ltd., Intuitive Surgical, Inc, and Tecan Trading AG.

The “Global Medical Automation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global medical automation market with detailed market segmentation by type, end user and geography.

This report studies Medical Automation in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

Medical Automation Market Segment by Type: Diagnostic & Monitoring Automation, Therapeutic Automation, Lab & Pharmacy Automation, Medical Logistics & Training.

Medical Automation Market Segment by End User: Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers, Pharmacies, Research Labs & Institutes, Home/Ambulatory Care Settings.

