Polymer Concrete Market Size 2019 – Huge Growth Opportunities & Expansion till 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) has released a new market intelligence report on the global polymer concrete market. The report examines the historical growth trajectory of the global polymer concrete market in order to understand the effect of the leading drivers and restraints on the market and provides a clear picture of the market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Polymer concrete is used in construction applications in place of traditional concrete and is produced by mixing concrete with polymers instead of cement as a binder. Thermoplastic polymers are mostly used in polymer concretes, as they can be easily molded and remolded with heat. While traditional concrete uses cement as the binder, polymer concretes use polymers in its place. This gives polymer concrete several advantages over traditional concrete, as polymers are more solid and durable than cement and also do not allow the formation of cracks or pores upon being hardened. Polymeric resins offer a much stronger bond than the bond between cement and water, and also exhibit a much higher tolerance to physical and chemical attacks such as the temperature shifts during the day and night and chemical exposure. This is likely to drive the global polymer concrete market over the forecast period.

The growing demand for weather-resistant construction materials is likely to drive the global polymer concrete market over the forecast period. Increasing the longevity of construction projects has emerged as a key target for companies in several countries across the world, with air pollution also emerging as a key factor in the reducing operational times for construction projects. Water damage can also be a significant factor in regions with significant rainfall, which further adds to the utility of polymer concrete.

Segmentation:

The global polymer concrete market is segmented on the basis of class, type of polymer, application, end use, and region.

On the basis of class, the global polymer concrete market is segmented into polymer concrete, polymer modified concrete, polymer impregnated concrete, and others.

On the basis of the type of polymer, the global polymer concrete market is segmented into epoxy, polyester, vinyl, acrylate, latex, furan, styrene butadiene rubber, and others. Epoxy held a leading 30% share in the global polymer concrete market in 2017 and is likely to remain the leading contributor over the forecast period, followed by polyester. The vinyl, acrylate, and latex segments are also vital for the global polymer concrete market over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global polymer concrete market is segmented into asphalt pavement, building and maintenance, industrial tanks and containment, prefabricated products for drainage systems, marine works, and others.

On the basis of end use, the global polymer concrete market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure.

Regional Analysis:

The global polymer concrete market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

North America held the largest share in the global polymer concrete market in 2017 and is likely to remain the leading contributor to the global polymer concrete market over the forecast period due to the growing demand from the region’s construction industry. The construction industry in North America has been at the forefront of the innovation in construction-related equipment and solutions, and the polymer concrete market is likely to find a willing and eager customer base in the region in the coming years. The significant advantages of polymer concrete over other, more traditional forms of concrete are likely to convince buyers to go for polymer concrete, driving the market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to the rapid growth of the construction industry in the region in the face of mass-scale urban migration and infrastructure construction. The need for lasting architecture in the emerging economies in Asia Pacific is likely to fuel the polymer concrete market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global polymer concrete market include Sika AG, Fosroc Inc., Kwik Bond Polymers, ErgonArmor, Cornerstone Construction Material, Forte Composites Inc., Crown Polymers Corp., Dudick Inc., Sauereisen Inc., and MAPEI Corporation.

