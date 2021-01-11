Research report explores the Food and Beverage Sterilizing Agent Market: industry analysis by 2025

A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on food and beverage sterilizing agent market provides an in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the global as well as regional food and beverage sterilizing agent market. The study also highlights the impact of drivers, restraints, and macro indicators on the global and regional food and beverage sterilizing agent market over the short term as well as long term. The report is a comprehensive presentation of trends, forecast and dollar values of global food and beverage sterilizing agent market. According to the report, the global food and beverage sterilizing agent market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Market Insight

Food & beverage sterilizing agents are used to protect the food products from getting contaminated by microorganisms. In the food processing sector hydrogen peroxide is the first choice sterilant as it has the ability to act as a sterilizing as well as an oxidizing agent in the F&B. The sterilizing agent is chemical compounds which generally used in reducing the contamination of processed food items.

Global food and beverage sterilizing agent market is primarily driven by increasing awareness of consumer towards using ready to eat or packaged meals and rising health concerns among people for purchasing contamination-free processed food. However, the negative health impacts of consuming hydrogen peroxide along with stringent government regulations for the food the industry is anticipated to hinder the growth of the global food & beverage sterilizing agent market. Nonetheless, Major players in the market including such as Steris, Balchem, Solvay, and many others are adopting sterilizing techniques or agent to enhance the shelf-life of processed food products, in turn, attract the consumers towards the packaged food product is expected to fuel the demand for the global food & beverage sterilizing agent market.

On the basis of region, the global food & beverage sterilizing agent market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, and Latin America. North America registered itself as the largest regional market of the global food & beverage sterilizing agent market in 2018 in terms of revenue and volume. North America is expected to be the dominating region within the projected period on an account of the growing consumption of packaged or ready to eat food due to the busy lifestyles increasing the working population. Rise in catering & tourism industry in the United State is expected to drive the regional market in the near future.

Segment Covered

The report on global food and beverage sterilizing agent market covers segments such as type, and application. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include hydrogen peroxide, and peracetic acid. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include dairy ingredients, beverages, cereals & pulses, meat & poultry, and dried fruits & vegetables.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Arkema, Steris, Hansol Chemical, Mitsubishi, Solvay, Evonik Industries, OCI Company Ltd., Peroxy Chem, Taekwang Industry Company Ltd