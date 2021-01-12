Adhesives & Sealants Market Technology Growth Research Report Forecast 2017-2026

According to Publisher, the Adhesives & Sealants Market is accounted for $50.26 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $85.60 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Rising demand for low voc, green & sustainable adhesives & sealants, cutting edge Technologies in end-use industries are impelling the market growth.. However, instability in raw material prices are hampering the market growth. Moreover, growing demand for lightweight & low carbon emitting vehicles are creating ample opportunities for adhesives & sealants market.

An adhesive is a chemical combination that joins two surfaces jointly to form a single unit, whereas a sealant is a partly solid material used to prevent liquid leakage. Even though they both are considered as a single industry, their presentation is different across end users. Instead, it fill up gaps and opposes relative movement of substrates.

Amongst end-user, building & construction segment commanded the largest market share due amplified improvement and repair activity and rising infrastructure spending and urbanization projects and new construction activities, such as dams, railways (metro rails), urban infrastructures, buildings, bridges, roads and others.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific anticipated dominating the market due to increase in dual income nuclear families, number of woman workers and raise in disposable income.

Some of the key players in Adhesives & Sealants market include DowDuPont, Adhesive Technologies Corp., 3M, Franklin International, The Reynolds Co., Illinois Tool Works Inc.), Sika AG, Mapei Spa, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA , Arkema Group (Bostik SA), Wacker Chemie AG, Pidilite Industries Ltd, H.B. Fuller Company, LORD Corp., American Chemical Inc., Dymax Corporation, Master Bond and Permabond Engineering Adhesives Ltd.

Technologies Covered:

-Solvent-borne

-Water-borne

-Hot-melts

-Reactive

-Other Technologies

End-users Covered:

-Electronics

-Transportation

-Healthcare

-Building & Construction

-Footwear & leather

-Paper, Board, & Packaging

-Woodworking & Joinery

-Other End-users

