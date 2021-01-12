Automotive Blockchain Market is Predicted to Seek Continuous Growth by 2027

A blockchain based solution securely stores, updates, traces and shares vehicle data (including telematics) across OEMs and with external parties in real time. The automotive blockchain market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increasing focus on reducing data leaks and manipulations, faster transactions and reduced operational costs boosts the market growth.However,the uncertainty over regulations is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario..

The Global Automotive blockchain Market Report is a specialized and in-depth study of the automation and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the automotive blockchain market with detailed market segmentation by mobility type, provider and by application. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the major players of the market are Accenture, carVertical, CONSENSUS SYSTEMS, GeM, HCL Technologies Limited, Helbiz, IBM, NXM Labs Inc. , RSK Labs and Tech Mahindra Limited

The global automotive blockchain market is segmented on the basis of mobility type, provider and by application. Based on mobility type the market is segmented as personal mobility, shared mobility and commercial mobility. On the basis of provider the market is segmented as middleware provider, infrastructure and protocols provider and infrastructure and protocols provider. On the basis of application the market is segmented as smart contracts, supply chain, financing and mobility solutions.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive blockchain market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive blockchain market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Automotive Blockchain Market Landscape

4. Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5. Automotive Blockchain Market Analysis- Global Analysis

6. Automotive Blockchain Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Mobility Type

7. Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Provider

8. Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Application

9. Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Automotive Blockchain Market, Key Company Profiles

13. Appendix

