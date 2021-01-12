Bank kiosk Market Is Booming Worldwide Along with Key Trends through the Company Sections, Countries and Regions | Auriga SPA, Cisco, Diebold, Glory , GRG Banking, Hitachi-Omron Terminal, Korala Associates, NCR

MARKET INTRODUCTION

A bank kiosks are small internet-enabled booths placed by the banks at different locations (alike ATM) to offer banking services without the need to visit the bank. The increasing adoption of advances technology by the banking sector has resulted in growth of bank kiosk. These equipment offer 24-7 self-service to customers thus, increasing customer satisfaction along with a considerable reduction in the operational costs.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The bank kiosk market is driven by factor including increasing government initiatives for deployment of bank kiosk. The emergence of near field communication technology and its integration with contact-less payment options in the banking sector in developing economies worldwide is providing new opportunities for players operating in the bank kiosk market. However, high installation cost as well as increasing use of mobile banking are the factors that may hamper the bank kiosk market growth to certain extent.

Key players profiled in the report include Auriga SPA, Cisco Systems, Inc., Diebold, Inc., Glory Limited, GRG Banking, Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions, Corp., Korala Associates Limited, NCR Corporation, OKI Electric Industry Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Yi of Computer Co., Ltd

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Bank kiosk Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the bank kiosk industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of bank kiosk market with detailed market segmentation by type, component, and geography. The global bank kiosk market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading bank kiosk market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global bank kiosk market is segmented on the basis of type and component. Based on the type, the market is segmented into Single-Function Kiosk, Multi-Function Kiosk, and Virtual/Video Teller Machine. On the basis of the component, the bank kiosk market is classified into Hardware, Software, and Services.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.BANK KIOSK MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. BANK KIOSK MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. BANK KIOSK MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. BANK KIOSK MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. BANK KIOSK MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENTS

9. BANK KIOSK MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. BANK KIOSK MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. AURIGA SPA

11.2. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

11.3. DIEBOLD, INC.

11.4. GLORY LIMITED

11.5. GRG BANKING

11.6. HITACHI-OMRON TERMINAL SOLUTIONS, CORP.

11.7. KORALA ASSOCIATES LIMITED

11.8. NCR CORPORATION

11.9. OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

11.10. SHENZHEN YI OF COMPUTER CO., LTD

12. APPENDIX

