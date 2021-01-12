Combat UAV Market Growth & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players forecast to 2027

Military drones are generally utilized for the patrolling and reconnaissance, but due to the growing risks involved in national security, these UAVs are armed and converted for the combat. The changing nature of advanced warfare, growing adoption of unmanned technologies and increasing investments by private players in UAVs are significant factors driving the growth of the global combat UAV market. The developed nations, such as the US, Russia, China, France, and the UK, are focusing on the development and manufacturing of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) for counter-insurgency and domestic warfare. UAVs are featured with remote, real-time controlling from distant locations with varying levels of autonomy. Currently, more than 30 countries are using combat UAVs. Increasing territorial disputes between the nations such as the Asia Pacific and the MEA region are anticipated to fuel the demands for combat UAVs.

Some of the major players operating in the market are AeroVironment, BAE Systems plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries or IAI, Leonardo S. p. A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, The Boeing Company and The Raytheon Company

The global Combat UAV market is segmented on the basis of type, propulsion type, endurance, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as fixed wing, rotary wing. Further, based on Propulsion Type, the market is divided into battery powered, fuel cell, and hybrid cell. Furthermore, on basis of endurance, market is segmented as Less than 1-2 Hours, 2-6 Hours, More than 6 Hours. Based on application, the Combat UAV market is segmented as intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, combat operations, battle damage management, and delivery and transportation.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Combat UAV market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

