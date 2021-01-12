Complete Analysis of Smart Ring Market is Flourishing Worldwide Forecast 2027 with leading players e-Senses, Fujitsu, Jakcom, Kerv Wearables, McLear, Motiv, Nimb, Origami

MARKET INTRODUCTION

A smart ring is a wearable electronic device capable of connecting with smart devices such as smartphones and tablets. The basic function of a smart ring is to receive notifications that are conducted from the users’ smartphones for calls, messages, as well as other apps. However, these rings are now used for various other applications including health and online payments, fitness tracking, access control and information sharing, user identification, among others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rising adoption of smartphones worldwide coupled with increasing tech-savvy population is the key drive propelling the growth of smart rings market. Further, smart rings market growth is fueled by the increasing trend toward contact-less payment and growing health awareness among the users’. The players operating in the smart rings market are constantly focusing on the development of advanced smart rings integrated with features such as security as well as personal access control.

Key players profiled in the report include e-Senses B.V. (Helios ring), Fujitsu Ltd., Jakcom Technology Co., Ltd, Kerv Wearables Ltd., McLear Ltd.(NFC Ring), Motiv Inc., Nimb Inc., Origami Group Limited (ORII Ring), Oura, Ringly, Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Smart Ring Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the smart ring industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart ring market with detailed market segmentation by connectivity, operating system, and geography. The global smart ring market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart ring market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global smart ring market is segmented on the basis of connectivity and operating system. Based on the connectivity, the market is segmented into near-field communication (NFC) and Bluetooth. On the basis of the operating, the smart ring market is classified into iOS and Android.

