E-Axle Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2027

The E-Axle is a cost-attractive, compact electric drive solution for hybrid and battery-electric vehicles. The vehicle’s axle is powered with the help of a compact unit consisting of power electronics, electric motor, and power transmission. This supports in making electric drives less complex but simpler. Moreover, through this e-axle, the powertrain becomes cheaper, more efficient, and more compact. The E-axle is featured with the benefit of high system efficiency that further ensures greater electric range or lower requirements for the battery capacity.

The major drivers contributing to the growth of the E-axle market include the increase in sales of electric & hybrid vehicles across the globe and the rise in adoption of EVs due to increasing fuel costs. However, the high cost of the electric axle drive system is the key factor that is hindering the market growth. Moreover, an increase in research and development activities for improvement in electric vehicle performance and deployment of E-axle in ICE vehicles are the factors that are anticipated to boost the market growth in the coming years.

E-Axle Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Leading E-Axle Market Players:

Allison Transmission Inc.

AVL List GmbH

Borgwarner Inc.

Continental AG

Dana Limited

GKN Plc

Nidec Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

