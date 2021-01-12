Fleet Management Market Rise at a CAGR of 24.5% by 2022 | Tomtom N.V., Navico, Fleetmatics Group Plc, At&T, Mitac International Corporation, Ibm Corporation, I.D. Systems, Telogis, Cisco Systems

Fleet Management Market By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Aircraft, Railway, Watercraft), Component (Solution, Services), Communication Technology (GNSS, Cellular System), Industries (Retail, Government, Transportation & Logistics, Automotive, Manufacturing, Construction, And Energy)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

Fleet Management Involves Vehicle Financing, Driver Management, Fuel Management, Safety Management, Vehicle Maintenance, And Vehicle Telematics Of Aircraft, Watercraft, Light Commercial Vehicle (Cars, Minivans, And Others), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (Trucks, Buses, Trailers, Tankers, And Others), And Railway. It Benefits Businesses That Are Greatly Dependent On Transportation Of Goods And Services, With Immense Productivity And Efficiency. Other Advantages Offered By Fleet Management Include Operational Competency, Enhanced Safety Of Vehicle & Driver, Finance Management, Real-Time Fleet Tracking & Analysis.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Tomtom N.V., Navico, Fleetmatics Group Plc, At&T Inc., Mitac International Corporation, Ibm Corporation, I.D. Systems, Telogis, Cisco Systems, Inc., Freeway Fleet Systems

The Growth Of The Fleet Management Market Is Driven By Rise In Need To Manage Fleet In A More Efficient Way, Increase In Concerns About Safety Of A Vehicle & The Associated Driver, Stringent Government Regulations Toward Vehicle Maintenance & Tracking, Obligatory Incorporation Of Electronic Logging Device (Eld) In Fleet, Rise In Adoption Of Wireless Technology Owing To Their Decreasing Costs And Easy Availability. Advent And Integration Of Iot And Information, Communication, & Technology (Ict) Into Industries Such As Automobiles, Logistics, And Transportation Drive The Market Growth. In Addition, Compliance To Government Regulations To Minimize Co2 Emission & Continuous Tracking Of Driver Behavior, Vehicle Tracking, Real-Time Visibility, Driver Management, And Others Have Resulted In High Market Prospects. Furthermore, Effective Communication Network With Emergence Of 4g, 5g, And Other Wireless Technologies; Growth In Vehicle Replacement Market; And Increase In International Trade Fuel The Market Growth. However, Cost Sensitivity Among Local Players And Less Integrity Of Information Restrain The Market Growth. Transportation And Logistics Industry Is Expected To Offer Lucrative Opportunities For The Fleet Management Businesses In The Near Future.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Fleet Management Market Along With The Dynamics Is Provided In The Report To Understand The Market Scenario.

Quantitative Analysis Of The Current Trends And Future Estimations From 2014 To 2022 Is Provided To Assist Strategists And Stakeholders To Capitalize On The Prevailing Opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Examines The Competitive Structure Of The Fleet Management Industry, And Provides A Clear Understanding Of The Factors That Influence The Market Entry And Expansion.

A Detailed Analysis Of The Geographical Segments Enables Identification Of Profitable Segments To Market Players.

Comprehensive Analyses Of The Trends, Subsegments, And Key Revenue Pockets Are Provided In The Report.

Detailed Analyses Of The Key Players And Their Business Strategies Are Anticipated To Assist Stakeholders To Take Informed Business Decisions.

Profile Analyses Of Leading Players Operating In The Fleet Management Industry Are Provided In The Report, Which Highlight The Major Developmental Strategies Such As Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions, And New Product Launches Adopted By These Companies.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL FLEET MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY COMPONENT

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL FLEET MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL FLEET MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY

CHAPTER 7 GLOBAL FLEET MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY INDUSTRY

CHAPTER 8 FLEET MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 9 COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. TOMTOM N.V.

9.2. NAVICO

9.3. MITAC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

9.4. AT&T INC.

9.5. FLEETMATICS GROUP PLC

9.6. IBM CORPORATION

9.7. FREEWAY FLEET SYSTEMS

9.8. I.D. SYSTEMS

9.9. TELOGIS

9.10. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

