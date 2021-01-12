Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market Is Booming Across the Globe Explored in Latest Research | Efficient Power Conversion , Fujitsu Ltd., GaN Systems, Infineon

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a material that can be used in the production of semiconductor power devices as well as RF components and light emitting diodes (LEDs). GaN has demonstrated the capability to be the displacement technology for silicon semiconductors in power conversion, RF, and analog End Users. Gallium Nitride is said to substitute silicon owing to their lower power consumption capabilities and higher efficiencies. High investments are being witnessed in the advancements and development of GaN semiconductor devices.

Rising penetration of consumer electronic devices, and increasing adoptions of these devices in the military & defense End Users are anticipated to be the major factors driving the gallium nitride semiconductor device market. Availability of competitive alternate raw materials in the electronic devices pose a challenge to the growth of gallium nitride semiconductor device market. Rising popularities for electric vehicle and hybrid electric vehicles provide new opportunities to the players operating in the gallium nitride semiconductor device market.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GaN Systems, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, and Microsemi Corporation. Also, NXP Semiconductor N.V., Qorvo, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments, Inc., and Toshiba Corporation are a few other important players in the gallium nitride semiconductor device market.

The “Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global gallium nitride semiconductor device market with detailed market segmentation by wafer size, device type, End User, and geography. The global gallium nitride semiconductor device market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global gallium nitride semiconductor device market based on the wafer size, device type, and End User. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall gallium nitride semiconductor device market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The gallium nitride semiconductor device market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the gallium nitride semiconductor device market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the gallium nitride semiconductor device market.

