Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market Registering a CAGR of 19.9% by 2025 | Eaton Corporation, Cree, DECO Enterprises, Dialight Plc., OSRAM Licht AG, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market by Application (Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting) and End User (Residential, Commercial, Transportation, Industrial, and Others)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

The global industrial and commercial LED lighting market was valued at $ 9,060.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $ 39,387.0 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 19.9% from 2018 to 2025.

A light-emitting diode (LED) is a semiconductor light source that converts electrical energy directly into light energy. This device is often used in lamps as a replacement of incandescent light source. Some LEDs are called infrared-emitting diodes (IRED), emitting infrared (IR) energy, which is greater than or equal to 830 nm. An LED consists of two elements of processed materials called N-type semiconductors and P-type semiconductors, which are placed in direct contact to form a region called P‐N junction.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Eaton Corporation Plc., Cree Inc., DECO Enterprises, Inc., Dialight Plc., OSRAM Licht AG, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Zumtobel Group AG, and IBM.

Factors such as high demand of cost-effective and energy-saving LED lighting, government campaign towards LED adoption , and need for replacing traditional lighting are expected to fuel growth of the industrial and commercial LED lighting market. However, voltage sensitivity and temperature dependence are expected to hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in need for smart lighting is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for industrial and commercial LED lighting market expansion.

The industrial and commercial LED lighting market is segmented based on application, end user, and region. Based on application, it is bifurcated into indoor lighting and outdoor lighting. The end user segment is divided into residential, commercial, transportation, industrial, and others. The regions considered in the study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global industrial & commercial LED lightings market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL LED LIGHTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 5 INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL LED LIGHTING MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL LED LIGHTING MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. EATON CORPORATION PLC. (COOPER INDUSTRIES PLC.)

7.2. CREE INC.

7.3. DECO ENTERPRISES, INC. (DECO LIGHTING, INC.)

7.4. DIALIGHT PLC

7.5. OSRAM LICHT AG. (DIGITAL LUMENS, INC.)

7.6. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

7.7. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

7.8. TOSHIBA CORPORATION

7.9. ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG

7.10. IBM CORPORATION (SONARAY LED LIGHTING)

