Interactive Voice Response Market Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2023 | inContact, Nuance, Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories, 8×8, AT&T, Avaya, Aspect Software Parent, 24/7 Customer, Verizon Communications, Five9

Interactive Voice Response Global Market Report 2019-2023

Interactive voice response (IVR) is a technology that allows a computer to interact with humans through the use of voice and DTMF tones input via a keypad. In telecommunications, IVR allows customers to interact with a company’s host system via a telephone keypad or by speech recognition, after which services can be inquired about through the IVR dialogue. IVR systems can respond with pre-recorded or dynamically generated audio to further direct users on how to proceed. IVR systems deployed in the network are sized to handle large call volumes and also used for outbound calling, as IVR systems are more intelligent than many predictive dialer systems.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: inContact, Nuance, Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories, 8×8, AT&T, Avaya, Aspect Software Parent, 24/7 Customer, Verizon Communications, Five9, Cisco Systems, Convergys, West Corporation, IVR Lab, NewVoiceMedia

Product Type Segmentation

Speech Based

Touch-tone Based

Industry Segmentation

BFSI

Travel and Hospitality

Pharma and Healthcare

Telecommunications

Government and Public Sector

Table of Content:

Section 1 Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Product Definition

Section 2 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

Section 6 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Section 7 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Section 8 Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Market Forecast 2018-2023

Section 9 Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Segmentation Product Type

Section 10 Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Segmentation Industry

Section 11 Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Cost of Production Analysis

