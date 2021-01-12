Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Share, Size, Growth Analysis and Forecasts by 2025 – Shell, Chevron, Atlantic, Total, Bechtel Corporation, BG Group

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Liquefied Natural Gas mainly contains methane, which is condensed to liquid state by cooling at 256 degree Fahrenheit. The higher reduction of volume when compared to CNG is an advantage to transfer LNG from one country to another as per the requirement. Increasing consumption of energy will accelerate the usage of LNG further. It is estimated that more than 250 years of renewable natural gas is available as per the current consumption level, new pipelines, inter connections and LNG infrastructures are being built to exploit this unconventional resource.

Leading key Market players Mentioned in the Report:- Some of the important players in India Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market are Shell, Chevron, Atlantic, Total, Bechtel Corporation, BG Group, GAIL, and Petronet LNG Limited.

The exclusive report on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market research report has been formulated with the help of extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research to get a universal view of the market. The report gives an in-detailed information across global regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America & Central America (SCAM). We follow an iterative research methodology model to formulate the report that help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Secondary research is carried out using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information of the market backed by the primary interview of KOLs and SME’s. This model negates any drastic deviation in the market estimation and is used is used to estimate the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market size and forecasts till 2027.

The report aims to provide an overview of India Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market along with detailed segmentation of market by application, and end-user verticals. Continuous growth of Indian economy, along with competitive fuel and gas pricing is the major factor driving the growth of LNG market in India.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market growth in terms of revenue.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

– To provide overview of the India Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market

– To analyze and forecast India Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market on the basis of application, and end-user verticals

– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis

– To profiles key India Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

