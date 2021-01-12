Mobile Computing Devices Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

Global Mobile Computing Devices Market Overview

Mobile computing devices are portable devices which performs basic functions of a personal computer. Some of the mobile computing devices are tablets, laptops, gaming consoles, e- readers and smartphones. Mobile computing is the form of human computer interface by which a computer is transported during usual usage. Aspects of mobile computing are software, hardware and communication. Mobile communication includes issues related to protocols, network infrastructures and data formats.

Market Size and Forecast

The Mobile computing devices market , in terms of value, is expected to grow rapidly during the forecasted period at a CAGR of around 4.5%. Small and medium-sized businesses have been using mobile computing devices due to low prices of the mobile computing devices and vital features of mobile devices. Employees can access information on a real time basis which will stimulate the growth of mobile computing devices market during the forecasted period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fast growing market due to the increase usage of smartphones, tablets and laptops. Increasing urbanization and industrialization in this region are expected to escalate the demand for the growth of mobile computing devices market. Increase in gaming activities and online retailing activities in this region stimulating the market of mobile computing devices in this region. E-commerce sector is growing rapidly in this region which drives the market of mobile computing devices. Increase in disposable income of the consumers and awareness towards new technologies are contributing to the growth of mobile computing devices market in this region.

North America holds the largest market share in terms of revenue due the high usage of mobile devices among the population and ongoing technological advancements in the mobile computing sector. Countries in North America region such as U.S. and Canada adopted the new innovative technologies at a very early stage and better technology infrastructure and reliable network connectivity are encouraging the growth of the mobile computing devices market in this region.

It is estimated that the smartphones segment holds the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2017. Increasing urban population in American countries coupled with high smartphone penetration rate in urban areas is a major factor that is expected to bolster the growth of this segment over the forecasted period. Rising disposable income of consumers and increasing awareness among them related to media, entertainment and networking leads to higher potential sales of smartphones.

Mobile Computing Devices Market

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global mobile computing devices market includes the following segments:

By Type

Smartphones

Tablets

Laptops

Wearable devices

Others

By End User

Consumer

Industrial

IT and telecommunications

Manufacturing

Transportation and logistics

Defense and government

BFSI

Retail

Energy and utilities

Healthcare

Others

By Region

Global mobile computing devices market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Increasing demand for computers in military applications and the technological advancements in the mobile computing encourages the mobile computing devices market globally. Increase in disposable income of consumers also triggers the growth of mobile computing devices market. Increase in demand for mobile computing devices in e-commerce sector and small to medium businesses also contributed in the growth of mobile computing devices market.

Cyclical nature of semiconductor industry also stimulates the mobile computing devices market globally. Various organizations are investing a huge amount of capital in the R&D of mobile computing devices. This is likely to increase sale of mobile computing devices across all regions.

Gadgets with characteristics such as cloud connectivity, portable devices and extended portability are also helping the market of mobile computing devices to grow significantly. Easy accessible devices are very popular among population as they make their life easy. Consumers prefer on the go connectivity for entertainment, business applications and learning content. Low price of mobile computing devices is a major factor that is also expected to grow the market of mobile computing devices in future.

Data breaching threat is one of the main restraints that affect the market of mobile computing devices. High quality of network connectivity is not available in many regions across the globe due to which consumers are not able to use the advanced features of mobile computing devices.

Key players

Acer Inc.

Company Overview

Key Product Offerings

Business Strategy

SWOT Analysis

Financials

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASUSTek Computer Inc.

HTC Corp.

Nokia Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Mobile Communications AB

Barnes & Noble Inc.

Dell Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hanvon Technology Co. Ltd.

Hasee Computer Co. Ltd.

Hewlett-Packard Co.

Scope and Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Segmentation

The global mobile computing devices market is segmented as follows:

By Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By End User Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Market Dynamics

Supply & Demand Risk

Competitive Landscape

Porter’s Five Force Model

Geographical Economic Activity

Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment

