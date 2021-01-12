Retort Packaging Market Disclosing Latest Advancement 2017-2026

According to Publisher, the Global Retort Packaging Market is accounted for $30.26 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $60.82 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Increase in disposable income, improvement in pet food products and varying preferences of people towards packaging are some of the major factors which are fueling the market growth. High capital investment in technologies is the major restraining factor of the market.

Retort packaging is a type of food packaging made from metal foil and heat resistant laminated plastic. It is mostly used for storing the food and beverage substance and provides a longer shelf-life to packaged products. In retort packaging, food is packed into a metal can or pouch before it is sealed. In addition, it is heated at a very high temperature which makes the product commercially sterile. The main intend of retort packaging is to demolish microorganism by heating, protect food from chemical or enzymatic reactants and to keep the food prepared for eat.

By End User, Food segment is expected to be fastest growing segment owing to its growing usage of retort pouches for packaging curries, sauces, and other ready-to-eat meals.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for instant food and growing health consciousness. The retort packaging market is well-established in metropolitan cities and is rising at a quick pace in developing economies such as China and India.

Some of the key players in Retort Packaging market include Amcor Limited, Winpak Ltd, Mondi Group, Berry Plastics Corporation, Flair Flexible Packaging , Clifton Packaging Group Ltd, Bemis Company, Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co., Limited, Coveris, Tredegar Corporation, Clondalkin Industries BV, Sonoco Products Company, Astrapak Limited, Proampac, Insite Wireless Group, Swiss pack, Purity flexpack limited, Impak corporation Foster packaging and Glenroy Inc .

Types Covered:

-Trays

-Pouches

-Cartons

-Other Types

Form Types Covered:

-Rigid

-Semi-rigid

-Flexible

Materials Covered:

-Cast Polypropylene

-Plastics

-Paper Board

-Bio-Materials

-Other Retort Packaging Materials

End Users Covered:

-Beverages

-Food

-Pharmaceuticals

-Personal Care

-Healthcare

-Other End Users

