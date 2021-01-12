Telepresence Equipment Market Is Booming Worldwide Along with Key Trends through the Company Sections, Countries and Regions | Array Telepresence, Avaya, Cisco, Digital Video Enterprises, HaiVision, Huawei, Polycom

The need to cut down travel expenses coupled with increasing globalization is anticipated to be one of the major factors driving the telepresence equipment market. Lack of standardization of services, as well asthe high initial costs of the equipment, hinders the adoptions of these devices posing a challenge to the growth of telepresence equipment market. Higher advancements in the telepresence technology using holograms is anticipated to provide new opportunities to the players operating in the telepresence equipment market.

The “Global Telepresence Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the telepresence equipment market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global telepresence equipment market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end-use, and geography. The global telepresence equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key players profiled in the report include Array Telepresence, Avaya, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Digital Video Enterprises, and HaiVision. Also, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Polycom, Inc., Videonations Limited (Nycomm Communications Group), Vidyo, Inc., and ZTE Corporation

Increasing competition amongst businesses has led to decreasing profit margins and thereby reducing functional as well as operational costs has been one of the primary aims for any business organization. Travel costs account for a significant expense to any organizations and thereby business has been looking for solutions that could cut down on the travel expenses for employees. Video conferencing is considered to be one of the best alternatives for cutting the travel expenses. Telepresence equipment enables a seamless user experience for video conferencing empowered using virtual reality technology and is highly useful for remote control of machinery apart from conducting meetings for the corporates.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global telepresence equipment market based on the type, application, and end-use. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall telepresence equipment market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The telepresence equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

