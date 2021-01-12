Trends of Virtual Care Market Reviewed for 2019 with Industry Outlook to 2027 | Study by AMD Global Telemedicine, American Well, American Well, AT&T, CHI Health, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Koninklijke Philips

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Virtual care is defined as virtual interaction or visit between patient and hospitals or clinics via communication technology. The communication technology can be video or audio connectivity that enables virtual meetings to happen in real time. Virtual care enables patients and doctors and patients to interact with each other from any location across the globe in real-time. The various advantages associated with virtual care are real-time interaction, eliminates geographical barrier, reduces cost & time, and others. Virtual care has significant application in disease management which requires constant follow-ups.

The increasing adoption of connected health gadgets and the adoption of smartphones are significantly driving the virtual care market. Another potential factors driving the market are wide availability of doctors over the virtual platform, and reduced cost of consultation and follow-ups. The Kiosks in pharmacy and hospitals are the key source for revenue generation for vendors.

Key players profiled in the report include AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., American Well, American Well, AT&T, CHI Health, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MDLIVE Inc., MedSpring, United HealthCare Services, Inc.

The “Global Virtual Care Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of virtual care market with detailed market segmentation by consultation type, end-user, and geography. The global virtual care market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading virtual care market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global virtual care market is segmented on the basis of consultation type and end-user. Based on consultation type, the market is segmented as video consultation, audio consultation, and kiosks. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as hospitals, pharmacy, individuals, and other medical service providers.

