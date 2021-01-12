Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Expected to Behold a CAGR of 10.4% During 2014 – 2022 | Google, HTC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Apple, Lenovo, Samsung, Sony, HP Development Company L.P., Dell, and ASUSTeK Computer

Ultra-Mobile Devices Market by Type (Premium Ultra-Mobile, Basic Ultra-Mobile, Utility Ultra-Mobile), Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Telecom & IT, Retail, Consumer Electronic, BFSI and Education)-Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

Ultra-Mobile Devices Market is expected to garner $60,703 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The ultra-mobile devices (UMDs) are midsize and lightweight computing devices that support various applications ranging from education to business. UMDs support higher productivity, improve battery life, full-scale functionality, extended portability, and reduce bulk. These features make UMDs suitable for businesses and propel its adoption in consumer electronics sector and it further drives the ultra-mobile devices market. The devices such as Apples MacBook Air, Lenovo Yoga 3 Pro, Microsofts Surface Pro, Panasonic Toughbook, and Chromebooks from Google provide the functionality of a PC and portability of a tablet. These devices are capable of supporting 32-bit x86 processors and run a complete PC operating systems such as Windows 7, Windows Vista, Mac, or Windows XP. In addition, UMDs are available in various screen sizes ranging from 7 to 13.9 inches. The wide range of features in UMDs have bridged the gap between traditional laptops, PC, and tablets, resulting in diverse adoption for multiple purposes across ages.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Google, HTC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Lenovo, Samsung, Sony, HP Development Company L.P., Dell, and ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

By type, UMDs are categorized into premium, basic, and utility UMDs. Premium UMDs include Lenovo Yoga 3 Pro, Microsofts Surface Pro, and Apples MacBook Air that support full-scale data processing along with the complete optimization of user interface for media utilization. Basic UMDs depend on specific software connected to the operating system.

The primary use of basic ultra-mobile devices include input data processing, social networking, and content utilizing activity. In addition, they support extension if connected to wireless devices such as keyboards, mouse, docking stations, and other peripherals. Utility ultra-mobile devices are data-centric electronic equipment that compromise with processor speed, camera resolutions, and screen dimensions. The lack of availability of aforementioned features and specification make it the most inexpensive ultra-mobile device. Utility ultra-mobile devices include white-box products or the equipment/components offered by unknown or not well-known vendors.

Perceptible amount of portability and dual mode operations drive the UMDs market. However, high-priced solutions could hinder the market growth.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the world ultra-mobile devices market, with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potentials were determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2014 to 2022, which is provided to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved.

