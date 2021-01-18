Anti-Drone Global Market Outlook 2017-2026 by focusing on leading segment and key players

Anti-drones are used to detect, recognize, and neutralize or destroy rogue drones. These are also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These systems use different technologies to detect and counterbalance unmanned aircrafts such as high energy lasers, jamming, command and control (C2), directed energy weapons, electro-optical surveillance, electronic surveillance, and radio frequency threat management.

Global Anti-Drone Market is accounted for $381.71 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,257.50 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 26.9% during the forecast period. Factors such as number of incidences growing regarding security breaches by unidentified drones and increase in the terrorist attacks and illicit activities across the world are fueling the market growth. However, increasing R&D expenses and taking regulatory concerns about public safety are hindrance for the growth of the market.

Based on technology, electronic system segment propels the market share during the forecast period. Due to innovation in technology, electronic system has been noticed to be a commanding tool to be used in anti-drone. By geography, Asia Pacific region is driven by factors contributing to the growth of this market include increasing terrorist attacks and rising incidences of security breaches by unidentified drones in the Americas, especially in the US.

Some of the key players in Anti-Drone market include Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Thales Group, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Security and Counterintelligence Group LLC, Liteye Systems, Inc., Droneshield Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Saab Ab, Raytheon Co., Theiss Uav Solutions, LLC, Dedrone, Battele Memorial Institute, Detect, Inc., and SRC, Inc.

