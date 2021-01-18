Artificial Marble Market | 2019 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

This report on Global Artificial Marble Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

Artificial marble, or synthetic marble is crushed marble particles mixed with polyester resins that form a surface that is sealed with a gel coat and is sanitary and virtually impervious to stains and water. It is a low maintenance product—tub and shower walls have a minimum number of seams, diminishing leakage and allergy-causing mold and mildew problems.

The market of artificial marble is highly competitive. Top 10 players occupy 12.67% of global market share in 2016.The top players cover DuPont, Staron(SAMSUNG), LG Hausys, Kuraray and Aristech Acrylics etc., which are playing important roles in global Artificial Marble market.

Production of artificial marble is concentrated in China, North America, Korea and Europe, while the sales market is widely distributed in global areas.

The worldwide market for Artificial Marble is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 8730 million US$ in 2024, from 5650 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Artificial Marble in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Browse the complete report and table of contents @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/31970-artificial-marble-market-analysis-report

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DuPont

Staron(SAMSUNG)

LG Hausys

Kuraray

Aristech Acrylics

Durat

MARMIL

Hanex

CXUN

Wanfeng Compound Stone

XiShi Group

PengXiang Industry

ChuanQi

New SunShine Stone

Leigei Stone

GuangTaiXiang

Relang Industrial

Ordan

Bitto

Meyate Group

Blowker

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cement Artificial Marble

Resin Type Artificial Marble

Composite Artificial Marble

Sintered Artificial Marble

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Vanity Tops

Bath Tubs

Wall Panels

Shower Stalls

Other

Download Free Sample Report of Global Artificial Marble Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-31970

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Artificial Marble product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Artificial Marble, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Artificial Marble in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Artificial Marble competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Artificial Marble breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Artificial Marble market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Artificial Marble sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Purchase the complete Global Artificial Marble Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-31970

Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:

Global Marble Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global White Marble Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Global Marble Cutters Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

About-Us:

DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.

For more details:

DecisionDatabases.com

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: +91 9028057900

Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/