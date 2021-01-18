Automotive Software Market 2019 SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players scrutinized in new research

Automotive software helps the user to interact with the hardware of a vehicle and controls the functions of a vehicle.Rapid development in technology, adoption of AI in the automotive industry, an increasing number of connected cars, an increase in the use of electronic applications in the vehicle is driving the automotive software market. However, the lack of standard protocols for developing and maintenance of software platforms are restricting market growth. Moreover, for autonomous and semiautonomous vehicle automotive software is inevitable and also over the air (OTA) updates to reduce the recalls are creating ample opportunities for the automotive software market.

Further the global automotive software market is segmented on the basis of application, and vehicle type. Based on application, the market is segmented as ADAS & safety systems, body control & comfort systems, powertrain systems, infotainment systems, communication systems, and telematics systems. On the basis of the vehicle type the market is segmented into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Major players operating in the market are AImotive, Airbiquity Inc., Elektrobit, Green Hills Software, Luxoft, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corporation and Robert Bosch GmbH

