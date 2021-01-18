Bike-Sharing Service Market to Rise Beyond 28.3% CAGR to 2024 | JUMP Bikes, Citi Bike, LimeBike, Capital Bikeshare, Divvy Bikes, Blue Bikes (Hubway), Mobike

A bicycle-sharing system, public bicycle system, or bike-share scheme, is a service in which bicycles are made available for shared use to individuals on a short term basis for a price or free. Many bike share systems allow people to borrow a bike from a “dock” and return it at another dock belonging to the same system. Docks are special bike racks that lock the bike, and only release it by computer control. The user enters payment information, and the computer unlocks a bike. The user returns the bike by placing it in the dock, which locks it in place. Other systems are dockless. For many systems, smartphone mapping apps show nearby available bikes and open docks. The global Bike-Sharing Service market is valued at 1570 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5440 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 28.3% between 2019 and 2024.

Top key players of Bike-Sharing Service Market:

JUMP Bikes, Citi Bike, LimeBike, Capital Bikeshare, Divvy Bikes, Blue Bikes (Hubway), Ford GoBike, Mobike, Hellobike, Nextbike, Call a bike, Santander Cycles, Velib, Bicing, SG Bike, Ola Pedal, Zoomcar PEDL, Mobycy, Yulu Bikes, Letscycle, Docomo Bikeshare

The research report on Bike-Sharing Service Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region. This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

Segmentation by product type:

Product Type Segmentation, Point-to-Point, Ride-and-Return, Distributed

Segmentation by application:

Government, Community Organization, Enterprise

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Bike-Sharing Service Market Size

2.2 Bike-Sharing Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Key Players Bike-Sharing Service Product/Solution/Service

3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Sales by Product

4.2 Global Bike-Sharing Service Revenue by Product

4.3 Bike-Sharing Service Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Bike-Sharing Service Breakdown Data by End User

