Bone Cement Market New Business Opportunities, Growth Potential and Comprehensive Research Study by 2025

Bone Cement is being used for in arthroplasty procedures for over four decades for the purpose of total joint replacement prosthesis to periprosthetic bone. Injectable form of bone cement is being used for various applications in vertebroplasty. However, factors such as porosity, viscosity, radiopacifiers, sterilization, biocompatibility and presence of antibiotic additives and mixing methods are known to affect the clinical performance of bone cements. Adverse effects of bone cement such as, cardiopulmonary complications, hypersensitivity to components such as benzoyl peroxide and presence of methylmethacrylate prove to be a major drawback to the use of bone cements. Thus, owing to these factors the market is likely to create growth opportunities in the forecast period.

Some of the Major Key players influencing the market are DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, DJO Global, Arthrex, Inc., Tecres SpA, Heraeus Holding, and Teknimed, OsteoRemedies, LLC among others.

According to a new market research study titled ‘Bone Cement Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Application and End User, the global bone cement market was valued at US$ 927.3 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 1414.1 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global bone cement market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

– Global analysis of Bone Cement market from 2018 – 2025 illustrating the progression of the market.

– Forecast and analysis of Bone Cement market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2018 – 2025

– Forecast and analysis of Bone Cement market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. North American market is driven by the factors such as to new product launch, product approvals and strategic approaches by key players in the market.

The global bone cement market is a mature market in the developing countries as well as in developing economies worldwide. Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, growing demand for arthroplasty procedures, and rapid growth in the geriatric population are the major factors fuelling the growth of this market. The incidences of osteoporosis has been increased significantly in the young as well as the aged population. For instance, according to a survey conducted by International Osteoporosis Foundation, around 15-30% male and 30-50% females are at a risk of suffering from osteoporotic fracture during their lifetime. This is expected to drive the growth bone cement worldwide.

The market for bone cement is well established in the North American region, owing to the rising number of orthopedic surgeries and advancement in the technological developments of bone cements. In addition, the prominent players in the market are primarily focusing on expanding their customer base in North America. However, in Asia Pacific, India is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the rising popularity of medical tourism for orthopedic procedures and the availability of skilled medical professionals. Moreover, increasing geriatric population in this country associated with the increasing surgical procedure for joint replacements is expected to enhance the market growth in the coming years. Around 70,000 knee and hip replacement procedures are being performed every year in India.

The Bone Cement market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America.

