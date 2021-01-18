Crowdfunding Market key Insights Based On Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Till 2027| appbackr, CrowdRise, Crowdfunder, Crowdcube Capital, GoFundMe, Indiegogo, Kickstarter PBC, Mightycause, Patreon

Crowdfunding is a type of financing which assists in arranging fund with the help of contribution from a large group of masses for a project. Instead of looking for substantial sums from the small investors, crowdfunding arranges funds from gigantic sources. All the funding campaign are performed online using crowdfunding sites. It arranges funds for small enterprises and start-ups.

Increase in small enterprises and startups is one of a primary driving factor for the crowdfunding market. As it helps in providing funding to enterprises which face challenges in terms of monetary or have low budget. Nevertheless, upsurge in the use of social networking sites, the marketing agencies looks forward to generating fund through online portal and software. This factor is forecasted to provide significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the crowdfunding market.

Top Key Players profiles in this Report includes, appbackr inc., CrowdRise, Crowdfunder, Inc., Crowdcube Capital Ltd, GoFundMe, Indiegogo, Inc., Kickstarter PBC, Mightycause, Patreon, wemakeit.ch LLC

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of crowdfunding.

The global crowdfunding market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into reward based funding, donation, equity crowdfunding, and others. On the basis of application, the crowdfunding market is segmented into non-profit organization, education, medical, entertainment, private enterprise, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global crowdfunding market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Crowdfunding market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

