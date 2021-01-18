DevOps Market Growing Technology Opportunities and Future Business Trends to 2023 – IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

DevOps offers solutions to various applications, such as application management, continuous delivery, software development & testing, fast forward product innovation, and others. Furthermore, it helps to mechanize complex IT processes by delivering high-end benefits to the users.

The factor that drive the global DevOps market is implementation of applications related to integrated processes set-up among the end users from both public & private sector. In addition, rapid adoption of automated software by SMEs and large enterprises and reduced cost of process automation set-up and maintenance services boost the market growth. Moreover, improvement in operational effectiveness and demand for automated business processes implementation across various verticals such as government, healthcare, manufacturing, banking, insurance, and others are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Key Players of the DevOps Market are:

IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Microsoft Corporation, EMC Corporation, VersionOne, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Google, Inc., and CA Technologies

The global DevOps market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment, end user, and geography. Based on solution, it is classified into monitoring & performance management, lifecycle management, analytics delivery & operations management, and testing & development. Based on deployment, it is categorized into cloud and on-premise. Based on user type, it is bifurcated into small medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By Solution:

Monitoring & Performance Management

Lifecycle Management

Analytics

Delivery & Operations Management

Testing & Development

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-premise

By End User:

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global DevOps consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the DevOps market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global DevOps manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the DevOps with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 DevOps Market Size

2.2 DevOps Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 DevOps Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 DevOps Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players DevOps Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into DevOps Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global DevOps Sales by Product

4.2 Global DevOps Revenue by Product

4.3 DevOps Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global DevOps Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, DevOps industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

