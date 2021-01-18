Digital Farming Market- Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2024

Recent report published by research nester titled “Digital Farming Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global digital farming market in terms of market segmentation by application, by components and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global digital farming market is segmented into component type which includes software, hardware, others. Among these segments, hardware segment is likely to be the dominating segment during the forecast period. Digital faming involves a number of hardware components including GPS (global positioning system), steering devices, receivers and other variable rate technologies. Further, the use of hardware components in digital farming is likely to increase due to rising need for minimization of input and to increase land productivity.

Digital farming or digital agriculture is basically the use of IT in agriculture and it involves applications of connected machinery and other digital agriculture technologies. Digital farming is used to improve overall farm production, to improve financial performance and to help farmers to boost their farms productivity by means of advanced digital technology. Further, involvement of digital technology in farming is an evolution in agriculture sector and has positively impacted the efficiency and sustainability of the farms. Digital farming deals with use of biology and technology together in order to help farmers to do precise farming.

Global digital farming market is anticipated to flourish at a remarkable pace over the forecast period i.e.2017-2024. Rising world population and rapidly decreasing arable land are some of the major factors which are propelling the growth of global digital farming market in order to improve overall efficiency and production of available arable lands.

Get Exclusive Sample Report Copy Of This Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-440

Implementation of smart technologies in agriculture

Digital farming is basically a combination of smart machines & connected machines. Further, growing adoption of smart and connected machines in order to improve overall farm yield is a major factor which is predicted to fuel the growth of global digital farming market.

Moreover, rapid introduction of advanced agricultural machines such as unmanned tractors, agricultural robots and agricultural drones are also fuelling the growth of global market of digital farming.

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Global digital farming market is primarily driven by factors such as growing global population and rising need for effective agriculture solution which can boost efficiency and production of arable lands. In addition to this, rising penetration of advanced technologies in agriculture sector coupled with growing need for high production of grains and vegetables are key factors which are likely to drive the growth of global digital farming market.

Additionally, increasing population of green farming across the globe is fueling the growth of digital farming market. Moreover, additional benefits of digital farming such as livestock monitoring, precision farming, higher productivity and low investment are fueling the adoption of digital farming globally. Further, these additional benefits of digital farming are likely to drive the growth of global digital farming market. Rising demand for quality crops in amount to meet the growing need of grains and vegetables is also a major factor which has led farmers to adopt digital farming solution at their fields in order to improve productivity of arable lands.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global digital farming market which includes company profiling of Vodafone Group PLC, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Salt Mobile SA, Accenture PLC, Deere & Co., IBM Corporation, Epicor Software Corporation, Hexagone AB. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global digital farming market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Originally published at https://www.marketwatch.com

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +91 120 660 5495

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919