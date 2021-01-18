Digital Gaming Market Projected to Register 18.98% CAGR to 2023 | Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Zynga, Nintendo, NCsoft, Sony, Microsoft, Omnidrone

Digital games are the most critical and trending segment of gaming and entertainment industry. These games enable more than one player to access games over the internet. Digital gaming is the new generation gaming that can be played over any type of electronic environment, which can be manipulated or controlled by anyone for entertainment purpose. According to Publisher Gaming Market Research, the digital games market is expected to have a significant growth at a CAGR of 18.98% (2018-2023) leading to a global digital gaming market size of USD 323.91 Bn by 2023.

PC Games and Console Games hold significant portions of the global digital games revenues. Though the online-browser gaming within PC games have taken a shift to smartphones and tablets, expanded digital purchases on these platforms along with the introduction of new technologies like Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality are driving the markets forward.

Some of the key players of the Digital Gaming Market:

Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Zynga, Nintendo, GungHo Online, NCsoft, Sony Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Chopup, Omnidrone, Piranha Games, Nazara Technologies, Witching Hour Studios, Touchten Games, Steel Wool Studios, Playsnak

Mobile gaming has developed at a staggeringly high rate in recent times and was the largest segment in 2017, followed by Console and PC games. It is the fastest growing segment of the market and is forecasted to grow at a high CAGR through 2018-2023. The segment is gaining traction due to low entry barriers and fast proliferation activities of internet and smartphones across the globe. The research report on Digital Gaming Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region.

Digital Gaming Market segmentation by platforms:

PC, Console, Mobile, by revenue models-Freemium, Pay to play, Advertising

Digital Gaming Market segmentation by application:

Shooter, Role-play Action, Sports, Strategy, Others

Key growth factors:

– The use of internet and smartphones is one of the primary requirements of video games market in the age of digital distribution of games. Thus increased internet and smartphone penetration across the globe is driving the global digital games market.

– Factors like improvement in global economic growth which provides consumers with more disposable income to spend on gaming and increase in the number of worldwide gamers are continuously raising the demand for digital gaming across the globe.

Threats and key players:

– Although the digital gaming industry is forecasted to have a healthy growth globally, still, there is low internet speed and smartphone penetration in several regions of the world which hinders the growth of digital games. Also, often, challenging economic conditions, political unrest and governmental restrictions in regions restrict the growth of digital gaming market. Case in point, the recent political turmoil like Eurozone crisis, Brexit, etc. have challenged the growth of the market.

– Some of the major gaming companies in the Digital Gaming Market are Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Digital Gaming consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Digital Gaming market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Digital Gaming manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Digital Gaming with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

