Embedded Computing Market Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2027- Advantech, AMR Electrical Services, FUJITSU, IBM, Intel, Microchip Technology, Microsoft, Qualcomm Technologies

An embedded computing system is an arrangement of different hardware and software, which are intended to execute a precise dedicated function in an electronic machine or device. These hardware and software are stimulated by an array of commands known as a program to execute operation as a lone system. Microprocessors or microcontrollers or other custom-designed chips together with supporting software in Read-Only Memory (ROM) are the basic components used in an embedded computing system. The functions of the embedded computing system include reading inputs, display out, data processing, and generating & transmitting data, among others.

Top Key Players profiles in this Report includes, Advantech Co., Ltd., AMR Electrical Services Ltd, FUJITSU, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated.

The growing demand for consumer electronics across the globe, coupled with the rising adoption of artificial intelligence is the key factor bolstering the embedded computing system market. Also, other factors, including, growing industrial automation & digitalization in diverse industries such as healthcare, defense, automotive, and others, are propelling the embedded computing market growth. Further, the emergence of the Internet of things is expected to drive the embedded computing market demand, particularly in developing economies. However, limited memory-capacity and life-span may act as restraining factors to the embedded computing market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter's five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis.

The global embedded computing market is segmented on the basis of type and industry vertical. Based on the type, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software. The hardware segment of embedded computing market is further classified into microprocessor, microcontroller, ASIC, digital signal processor, FPGA, and others. The industry vertical segment is segmented into automotive, industrial, energy, transport, BFSI, government, communications, robotics, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global embedded computing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The embedded computing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

