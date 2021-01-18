Esoteric Testing Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Product price Opportunities by 2025

The market for esoteric testing is expected to grow due to the increasing geriatric population & associated growth in chronic diseases, growing awareness regarding early detection using specific diagnostic tests and the rising prevalence of infectious diseases are likely to drive the market in the coming future. In addition, the growing awareness of personalized medicine is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming near future.

The global esoteric testing market is expected to reach US$ 45,081.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 19,868.2 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2018-2025.

Top Key Players:

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Sonic Healthcare

Caris Life Science

ACM Global Laboratories

Foundation Medicine Inc.

Miraca Holdings Inc.

Agendia

Primary Health Care Limited

The report segments the global esoteric testing market as follows:

Global Esoteric Testing Market – By Technology

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

Real time PCR

Flow Cytometry

Mass Spectrometry

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

Others

Global Esoteric Testing Market – By Test Type

Infectious Diseases Testing

Oncology Testing

Genetic Testing

Neurology Testing

Endocrinology Testing

Others

Global Esoteric Testing Market – By End User

Hospitals Laboratories

Independent & Reference Laboratories

Global Esoteric Testing Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

