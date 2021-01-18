Facility Management Services Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth during 2019-2024 | Compass Group, Cushman & Wakefield, Macro, Aramark, CB Richard Ellis, Sodexo, Apleona HSG

Facility Management (FM) is a professional management discipline focused upon the efficient and effective delivery of support services for the organizations that it serves. The ISO defines FM as the “organizational function which integrates people, place and process within the built environment with the purpose of improving the quality of life of people and the productivity of the core business. Some of the factors such as increasing demand of cloud technology solutions like Saas deployment model, rising need of IoT and connected devices for building automation, growing number of commercial and residential buildings such as shopping malls, hotels, hospitals and office etc are influencing the growth of the market.

Some of the key players of Facility Management Services Market:

Compass Group, Cushman & Wakefield, Macro, Aramark, CB Richard Ellis, ISS, Sodexo, Apleona HSG, Cofely Besix, GDI, OCS Group, KnightFM, Continuum Services, Jones Lang LaSalle, Camelot Facility Solutions, Veranova Properties, Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions, Global Facility Management and Construction, NG&G Facility Services, Updater Services

The research report on Facility Management Services Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region. Facility Management Services Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Segmentation by product type:

Soft Services, Hard Services

Segmentation by application:

Commercial Buildings, Residential Buildings, Government Buildings

Segmentation by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Facility Management Services Market Size

2.2 Facility Management Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Facility Management Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Facility Management Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Facility Management Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Facility Management Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Facility Management Services Sales by Product

4.2 Global Facility Management Services Revenue by Product

4.3 Facility Management Services Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Facility Management Services Breakdown Data by End User

