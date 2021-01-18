Genomics Market To 2025 Prominent Players and Growth Strategies

The market for genomics is expected to grow as growth in investments & funds for genomics, declining cost of sequencing procedures, increasing number of start-up companies, technological advancements in genomics are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the technologies of genomics are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The global genomics market is expected to reach US$ 32,995.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 14,728.6 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2018-2025.

Get Sample Copy At:https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000730/

The genomics is defined as the study of a gene and its functioning. The concept of genomics is aimed to understand the architecture of the genome which is comprised of the deoxyribo nucleic acid (DNA), ribo nucleic acid (RNA) and proteins. Genomics is meant to examine the molecular mechanisms and the interaction of genetic and environmental factors in the diseases. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the genomics market. These stakeholders include hospitals, research institutes, medical device suppliers, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, market research, equipment manufacturers, and consulting firms.

Market Key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina Inc.

and Eurofins

Qiagen

Agilent Technologies

BGI

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Danaher

GE Healthcare.

The report segments the global genomics market as follows:

Global Genomics Market – By Technology

Sequencing

Microarray

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Others

Global Genomics Market – By Product & Services

Instruments/Systems

Consumables

Services

Global Genomics Market – By Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Precision/Personalized Medicine

Agriculture & Animal Research

Others

Global Genomics Market – By End User

Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Global Genomics Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

Buy Complete Report At :https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buyTIPTE100000730/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.theinsightpartners.com