Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Estimated to Flourish by 2027 – Lead by Acta S.p.a., Giner, Hydrogenics, HyperSolar, iGas energy GmbH and ITM Power

The Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Report is a valuable source of information for businesses and individuals.

Hydrogen can be produced from a huge number of primary energy sources and through various technical processes. Electrolysis is one of the promising options for hydrogen production from renewable resources, which uses electricity to split water into oxygen and hydrogen. Electrolyzers can range in size from small to large. For instance, small electrolyzer includes appliance-size equipment that is ideal for small-scale distributed hydrogen production. However, large electrolyzer includes central production facilities that could be linked directly to renewable or other non-greenhouse-gas-emitting forms of electricity production.

There are areas where transportation of hydrogen from long distances is not cost-effective, and also, the cost involved in the production of hydrogen from natural gas is comparatively higher. Thus, the end-users are seeking for small scale electrolyzers for on-site generation, which has led to an increase in adoption of hydrogen electrolyzers. The public-private partnerships for encouraging the usage of hydrogen as an automotive fuel and energy carrier is driving the growth of the hydrogen electrolyzer market. Further, the development of high-pressure electrolyzers and efficient hydrogen storage system are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the hydrogen electrolyzer market in the forecast period.

The global Hydrogen electrolyzer market is segmented on the basis of product type and end-user. Based on product type, the market is segmented as Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer, Alkaline Water Electrolyzer, and Solid Oxide Electrolyzer. Further, based on end-user, the market is divided into Food and beverages, Automobile, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Energy, Electronics, Glass, Metal production and Fabrication, and Chemicals.

Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

The Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions.

