Mass Notification System Market by Demand , Technology, Key Findings and Regional Outlook

Rising industrialization across the globe substantially raises the need of notifications and alert systems to alert the employees in cases of emergency situations. Further, enhancement in the mass notification alert system is likely to strengthen the growth of global mass notification system market over the forecast period

Global mass notification system market reached USD 4,717.7 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 23,342.3 Million by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 22.9% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Moreover, the growth of mass notification system market is attributed to rising concerns towards public safety, broadcasting of events and disasters among the masses over the forecast period.

North America is slated to account for a leading share of 46.9% in the terms of size by 2024 in the mass notification system market. The growth in the region is anticipated to be fostered by the rapid increase in the urbanization.

Europe market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Factor such as recent terrorist attacks in the region such as France is anticipated to positively impact the growth of mass notification system market in the Europe region.

Additionally, Germany mass notification system market reached USD 195.8 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 1,172.4 Million by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 25.9% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Further, the market of Germany mass notification system is anticipated to achieve a Y-o-Y growth rate of 34.7% in 2024 as compared to the previous year.

Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase lucrative growth over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024 by registering a CAGR of 26.3% over the forecast period.

Further, the market is expected to account USD 4,365.0 Million by 2024 from USD 710.8 Million in 2016. Factor such as rising incidents of disasters in the region such as China, Japan and Others are expected to fuel the demand for mass notification system in the Asia Pacific region.

Factor such as rising industrialization across the region is believed to contribute to the growth of Asia Pacific mass notification system market. Further, increasing adoption of mass notification system for emergency alert and management in region such as Australia is anticipated to drive the growth of the mass notification system market in the Asia Pacific region.

Global mass notification system market is segmented on the basis of application into interoperable emergency communication, integrated public alert and warning and business continuity and disaster recovery. Among these segments, business continuity and disaster recovery segment occupies the largest market of mass notification system across the globe with market share of 37.9% in 2016. Further, global business continuity and disaster recovery segment is anticipated to reach USD 8,453.3 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 1,788.1 Million in 2016.

Further, global mass notification system market is segmented on the basis of solution into in-building solutions, wide-area solutions and distributed recipient. Among these segments, in-building solutions segment with market share of 51.3% in 2016 occupies the largest market of mass notification system across the globe. Furthermore, global in-building solutions segment is anticipated to reach USD 11,278.8 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 2,418.0 Million in 2016.

Moreover, global mass notification system market is segmented on the basis of deployment into on-premises and hosted. Among these segments, on-premises segment with market share of 74.1% in 2016 occupies the largest market of mass notification system across the globe. Further, global on-premises segment is anticipated to reach USD 16,718.3 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 3,495.1 Million in 2016.

Global mass notification system market is segmented on the basis of end user into healthcare , government, education sector, automotive, defenseÂ , energy & power, BFSI, transportation & logistics and others. Among these segments, BFSI segment with market share of 24.9% in 2016 occupies the largest market of mass notification system across the globe. Further, global BFSI segment is anticipated to reach USD 5,154.0 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 1,174.2 Million in 2016.