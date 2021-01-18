Medical Exoskeleton Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2019-2027

Medical Exoskeleton market is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as increase in the number of orthopedic surgeries, rise in the geriatric population and growing incidences of road accidents. However, the factor such as high cost of the product and regulatory concerns are likely to act as challenges for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is recognized as a developing market for the medical devices. The market growth is expected due to the rising developments by the Chinese, Japanese, South Korean and Indian companies in the market of medical exoskeleton. In addition, the market for medical exoskeleton in Australia is expected to grow due to the development in the healthcare system.

Some of the Major Key players influencing the market are ReWalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation (Indego), CYBERDYNE, INC., Bionik Laboratories Corp., Hocoma AG, Tyromotion GmbH, B-Temia Inc., US Bionics Inc. and Gogoa Mobility Robots among others.

What the report features:-

– Global analysis of Medical Exoskeleton market from 2019 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

– Forecast and analysis of Medical Exoskeleton market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2019 – 2027

– Forecast and analysis of Medical Exoskeleton market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

Extremity Insights

The global medical exoskeleton market by extremity segments was led by lower body exoskeleton segment. In 2018, the lower body exoskeleton segment held a largest market share of 68.1% of the medical exoskeleton market, by extremity. However, the upper body exoskeleton segment is expected to be the fastest growing segments of the market in 2027 owing to increasing incidences of the shoulder pain, neck pain and other upper extremity among the working class which is expected to become the major factor for the growth of the medical exoskeleton market.

Strategic Insights

Organic and inorganic growth strategies were observed in global medical exoskeleton industry. The organic strategies which were conducted more compared to the inorganic strategies for the Medical Exoskeleton. For instance, in June, 2019, ReWalk Robotics announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its ReStore soft exo-suit system. The approval has helped in the sales of the product to the rehabilitation centers across the United States. Thus, the organic strategy has enabled the company to grow its business in the market.

Global medical exoskeleton market was segmented by drive type, type, extremity, application and end user. On the basis of the drive type the market is segmented as pneumatic actuator, hydraulic actuator, electric actuator, mechanical, shape memory alloy actuator, other actuator. Based on the type the medical exoskeleton market is segmented into powered exoskeleton, passive exoskeleton); extremity (lower body exoskeleton, upper body exoskeleton. Based on the application the market was segmented into spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, stroke and others. On the basis of the end user the market was segmented as rehabilitation centers, physiotherapy centers, physiotherapy centers, mining, others.

The report segments the global medical exoskeleton market as follows:

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market – By Drive Type

Pneumatic Actuator

Hydraulic Actuator

Electric Actuator

Mechanical

Shape Memory Alloy Actuator

Other Actuator

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market – By Type

Powered Exoskeleton

Passive Exoskeleton

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market – By Extremity

Lower Body Exoskeleton

Upper Body Exoskeleton

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market – By Application

Spinal Cord Injury

Multiple Sclerosis

Cerebral Palsy

Stroke

Others

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market – By End User

Rehabilitation Centers

Physiotherapy Centers

Others

