New Comprehensive Report on Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market including Industry Updates, Major Key Players, Size, Demand, Growth and Future Prospects to 2027

Vehicle routing and scheduling systems or solutions are very sophisticated software packages which are utilized for generating and optimizing schedules and routes for transport operations. In addition to holding a digital map of the road network, these systems also hold information concerning quantities and types of goods to be delivered or collected, customer locations and delivery and collection windows, vehicle availability and capacities and driver shift patterns. Vehicle routing and scheduling is a mature market. The rising need for minimizing transportation costs while satisfying feasibility constraints is the key factor that is driving the growth of the vehicle routing and scheduling market.

Some of the key players influencing the vehicle routing and scheduling market are BluJay, JDA Software Group, Inc., Manhattan Associates, Mercury Gate International, Omnitracs, LLC, Oracle Corporation, ORTEC, SAP SE, Trimble Inc., and Verizon Connect among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global vehicle routing and scheduling market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall vehicle routing and scheduling market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the vehicle routing and scheduling market.

