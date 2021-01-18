North America Testing, Inspection & Certification Market to boom in near Future Owing to technological advancements taking place

The North America testing, inspection & certification market accounted for US$ 59.48 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period 2018-2027, to account for US$ 85.48 Bn in 2027. Factors including the growing demand for technology-enabled TIC solutions and technological advancements coupled with the prosperous economy, are the major factors driving the growth of North America testing, inspection & certification market. The progression of technological advancement, along with the popularity of the internet of things has a profound positive impact over the maintenance and inspection through the introduction of predictive maintenance.

Furthermore, the rise in emphasis towards reducing equipment and machinery downtime has added to the demand for frequent maintenance, testing, and inspection of critical assets and systems. Subsequently, the availability of technologically superior equipment and devices for testing or inspection application has facilitated in enabling accurate and seamless inspection of significant assets and systems compared to conventional approaches. Thus, technological advancements are expected to drive the testing, inspection & certification market.

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00019082

The North America testing, inspection & certification market is fragmented with the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the testing, inspection & certification market is expected to change during the upcoming years. The third-party certification program is expected to bolster the testing, inspection & certification market growth.

Some of the players present in testing, inspection & certification market are SGS SA, ALS Limited, Applus Services, S.A., Bureau Veritas, DEKRA Automobil GmbH, DNV GL, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group PLC, T?V Rheinland AG, and T?V S?D AG among others.

The testing, inspection & certification market by service type is segmented into testing, certification, and inspection. In the quality control industry, testing is often referred to as lab testing. Generally, the product quality testing is conducted at a certified third-party laboratory. However, certain factories have sophisticated services to perform some kinds of on-site lab testing, but it is not a substitute for professional lab testing. Testing labs in the factories are generally not certified by official accrediting establishments, such as the International Accreditation Service or the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB). In several markets, such as the U.S. and European Union (E.U.), national governments necessitate these accreditations for brands to sell and import products there.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00019082

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. North America Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Landscape

4. North America Testing, Inspection & Certification Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5. North America Testing, Inspection & Certification -Market Analysis

6. North America Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Analysis – By Sourcing Type

7. North America Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Analysis – By Service Type

8. North America Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Analysis – By End-User

9. North America Testing, Inspection & Certification Market- Country Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Testing, Inspection & Certification Market – Company Profiles

12. Appendix

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]